Dangerous fire weather arrives on Central Coast

PG&E is warning San Luis Obispo residents of possible power outages this week due to extreme heat and fire risks.

The National Weather Service reports temperatures could reach 106 degrees in the inland valleys. Dangerous heat and low humidity is expected to continue across the county through Thursday and then spike again over the weekend.

Bryan Lewis, a meteorologist at the NWS, said an upper level high pressure system over Northern California is responsible for the unseasonable weather.

“Also, we're seeing some slightly offshore winds that are keeping the wind from the ocean from coming overland to cool us down like we normally see, so those two things are really driving this,” Lewis said.

According to NWS, the weather could increase the risk of wildfires, especially in the inland valleys.

“It's certainly concerned with the high temperatures, the really low humidities, some winds too, especially over the mountains, and then also what we call mixing heights, which allows smoke to vertically grow, allowing fires to grow rapidly,” Lewis said.

Residents can check for evacuation updates related to fire risks at emergencyslo.org .

Staying cool and drinking plenty of water can help prevent heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke.