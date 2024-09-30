© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dangerous fire weather arrives on Central Coast

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published September 30, 2024 at 2:06 PM PDT
Staying cool and hydrated can help prevent heat-related illnesses during extreme weather events.
slocounty.ca.gov
Staying cool and hydrated can help prevent heat-related illnesses during extreme weather events.

PG&E is warning San Luis Obispo residents of possible power outages this week due to extreme heat and fire risks.

The National Weather Service reports temperatures could reach 106 degrees in the inland valleys. Dangerous heat and low humidity is expected to continue across the county through Thursday and then spike again over the weekend.

Bryan Lewis, a meteorologist at the NWS, said an upper level high pressure system over Northern California is responsible for the unseasonable weather.

“Also, we're seeing some slightly offshore winds that are keeping the wind from the ocean from coming overland to cool us down like we normally see, so those two things are really driving this,” Lewis said.

According to NWS, the weather could increase the risk of wildfires, especially in the inland valleys.

“It's certainly concerned with the high temperatures, the really low humidities, some winds too, especially over the mountains, and then also what we call mixing heights, which allows smoke to vertically grow, allowing fires to grow rapidly,” Lewis said.

Residents can check for evacuation updates related to fire risks at emergencyslo.org.

Staying cool and drinking plenty of water can help prevent heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke.
Tags
Environment and Energy extreme heatSan Luis Obispo CountyNational Weather Serviceheat wavePG&Epower outage
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content
Load More