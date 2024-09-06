Red flag warning for extreme heat in effect in parts of SLO and Santa Barbara Counties

A red flag warning for extreme heat and dry conditions is in effect in parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. The National Weather Service issued the warning at noon Thursday.

This means strong winds, low humidity and high temperatures have the potential to create an environment where extreme fire events can occur.

Santa Barbara County fire officials say if a fire ignites, a rapid spread is likely to occur and it can pose serious risk to life and property.

The department advises people to use extreme caution when operating equipment like lawnmowers, chainsaws and vehicles in dry grass or brush areas.

A cooling center will also be open Friday and Saturday at 40 Prado Homeless Services Center. Guests are welcome from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Registered Service Animals are allowed in the center and must be vaccinated.

More information on heat safety tips is at prepareSLO.org.

The red flag warning is expected to be lifted Saturday at 10pm.