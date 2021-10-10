Heat waves

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“We're very confident that hot, humid conditions will grow more likely with climate change,” said Jane Baldwin, an assistant professor of Earth System Science at UC Irvine.
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The Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles kicks off on Wednesday, when temperatures in the area could reach as high as 108 degrees.
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The National Weather Service is forecasting excessive heat for the Central Coast this week.Extreme heat and red flag warnings are in effect for interior parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The National Weather Service also issued a heat advisory for areas near the coast in SLO and Santa Barbara counties.
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PG&E is warning San Luis Obispo residents of possible power outages this week due to extreme heat and fire risks.
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Temperatures could reach up to 100 degrees in areas like Paso Robles. The National Weather Service warns that prolonged heat exposure can cause illnesses such as heat stroke.
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Years after the discovery of a marine heatwave nicknamed "The Blob," UCSB researchers found the warming temperatures reshaped the Santa Barbara channel’s ecosystem.
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A fall heat wave is hitting California, with heat advisories in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.People are flocking to the beaches…
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A gradual cooling trend is expected to kick in on Tuesday, following another day of record-breaking heat along the Central Coast Monday afternoon. San…
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The organization that controls California's power grid is asking state residents and businesses to conserve electricity Tuesday and Wednesday as a major…