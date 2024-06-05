© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
SLO County emergency officials offer safety guidelines during heatwave

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published June 5, 2024 at 4:59 PM PDT
San Luis Obispo County, California.
JPXG / Wikimedia Commons
San Luis Obispo County, California.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys, effective until Thursday evening.

Temperatures could reach up to 100 degrees in areas like Paso Robles. The NWS warns that prolonged heat exposure can cause illnesses such as heat stroke.

Scott Milner with the County Office of Emergency Services said during this time, it’s best to stay cool and to avoid strenuous activities.

“I think the most important thing is to stay hydrated, and if your house doesn't have air conditioning, to go to a store or library that does have air conditioning,” Milner said.

According to Milner, local cooling centers have not yet opened for the season.

Anyone experiencing heat-related symptoms – including nausea or confusion – is advised to call 911.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
