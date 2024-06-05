SLO County emergency officials offer safety guidelines during heatwave

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys, effective until Thursday evening.

Temperatures could reach up to 100 degrees in areas like Paso Robles. The NWS warns that prolonged heat exposure can cause illnesses such as heat stroke.

Scott Milner with the County Office of Emergency Services said during this time, it’s best to stay cool and to avoid strenuous activities.

“I think the most important thing is to stay hydrated, and if your house doesn't have air conditioning, to go to a store or library that does have air conditioning,” Milner said.

According to Milner, local cooling centers have not yet opened for the season.

Anyone experiencing heat-related symptoms – including nausea or confusion – is advised to call 911.