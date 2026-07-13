Heat wave hitting Central Coast could collide with Mid-State Fair

A heat wave is moving across Southern California this week, and hitting us here on the Central Coast.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of the inland parts of the region through Thursday.

The Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles kicks off on Wednesday, July 15, when temperatures in the area could reach as high as 108 degrees.

A representative for the fair told KCBX that fans will be running in exhibit halls and barns.

In the outdoor areas, misters, a cooling garden and three hydration stations to refill plastic water bottles will also be available.

Mike Wofford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says this week’s heat wave is caused by an unpleasant mixture: high pressure over the Western United States, plus moisture coming in from Mexico.

“So, we've got a sort of double whammy in terms of the temperatures and humidity,” Wofford said. “We've got major heat illness potential the next couple days with temperatures rising into the lower 100s.”

Wofford said temperatures will likely drop by Friday, but there’s potential for more heat later next week.

The National Weather Service recommends keeping hydrated, staying in air conditioned rooms and checking in on your loved ones.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also recommends that outdoor workers take frequent breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas, and to call 911 in case of heat stroke.