California seeks public input on federal coastal management review

California officials are urging residents to weigh in on a new federal review of the state's Coastal Management Program. Officials with the California Natural Resources Agency say the outcome could affect California's role in coastal development.

The review was ordered by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. He directed the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to evaluate whether California's coastal management program complies with the federal Coastal Zone Management Act. In ordering the review, Lutnick said California's coastal regulators have not adequately considered federal priorities—including offshore energy production, pipeline maintenance, and national defense—and called the state’s policies, “environmental extremism.”

“America must continue to lead in innovation, space exploration, and economic strength,” said Secretary Lutnick in a press release. “Obstructionist policies that delay critical national infrastructure in the name of environmental extremism are unacceptable.”

California officials dispute that assessment. The California Natural Resources Agency said the state completed a similar evaluation in 2024. The agency said NOAA issued a draft report in 2025 finding California had successfully implemented the program, but the report was never finalized before the Commerce Department ordered a new evaluation.

The review has also drawn criticism from Central Coast lawmakers. Assemblymember Dawn Addis, Gregg Hart, along with Sen. John Laird, called the evaluation a part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to weaken California's authority over coastal management.

“Rather than respecting California’s authority to manage its own coastline, the Trump Administration has repeatedly sought to undermine the institutions responsible for protecting it. When California’s environmental agencies carry out their legal responsibilities, the Administration has responded by claiming political persecution instead of engaging with the legitimate environmental and legal concerns being raised,” said the group of lawmakers in a press release.

The review comes as the Trump administration pushes to expand offshore energy development in California, which is a policy shift already playing out on the Central Coast. The Texas-based oil company Sable Offshore restarted oil production earlier this year from its Santa Ynez Unit off the Gaviota Coast.

The company continues to pump oil from the pipeline system despite ongoing legal challenges from state agencies including State Parks, the Coastal Commission and the State Lands Commission. Last week, Sable Offshore asked the federal government to use eminent domain to acquire land needed to continue operating its pipeline system.

The California Natural Resources Agency is encouraging residents, tribal governments, commercial fishermen, scientists, businesses, environmental organizations and local governments to submit comments as part of the federal review.