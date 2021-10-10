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“We're very confident that hot, humid conditions will grow more likely with climate change,” said Jane Baldwin, an assistant professor of Earth System Science at UC Irvine.
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The Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles kicks off on Wednesday, when temperatures in the area could reach as high as 108 degrees.
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Central Coast winds have been stronger and more persistent in the last month than this time any other year since at least 1976.
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The arch likely came down during a recent storm as large waves and winds battered the rock.
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The arch likely came down during a recent storm as large waves and winds battered the rock.
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A winter storm is prompting evacuations and road closures in Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.
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Pools of stagnant water are ideal areas for female mosquitoes to lay their eggs. One local expert says there are mitigation steps residents can take.
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Early models indicate an atmospheric river could bring two to six inches of rain along the Central Coast Sunday into Monday.
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The first winter rains are expected this weekend along the Central Coast, posing a potential concern for homes along a hillside in Pismo Beach, scorched…
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Local restaurant owners have been under pressure since the start of the coronavirus pandemic; now the colder temperatures and rain will bring new…