Early models indicate an atmospheric river could bring two to six inches of rain along the Central Coast Sunday into Monday.
The first winter rains are expected this weekend along the Central Coast, posing a potential concern for homes along a hillside in Pismo Beach, scorched…
Local restaurant owners have been under pressure since the start of the coronavirus pandemic; now the colder temperatures and rain will bring new…
Arborists throughout the Central Coast say they have been busy this summer, with calls of massive tree limbs crashing down.Tree limbs slamming down may be…
The weekend's stormy weather has moved on and the chance of showers remains low for much of the Central Coast. The National Weather Service has issued a…
Broadcast date: 10/29/15Predicting the weather can be a challenging business. NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, asserts the El…
Adding to the seriousness of the drought along the Central Coast and throughout California are record-breaking temperatures this week.The National Weather…
Last year was the warmest on California's record books and it continued to move the state into it's prolonged drought.John Lindsey is PG&E's Corporate…
There is no sign of rain in the forecast for the Central Coast, according to the National Weather Service out of Oxnard. Temperatures are expected to be…
Portions of the Central Coast are looking at the possibility of critical fire weather later this week.The National Weather Service says an offshore flow…