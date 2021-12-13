Winter storm prompts evacuations, road closures along Central Coast

The winter storm currently battering the Central Coast has led to road closures and evacuations.

CalTrans announced Sunday that 45 miles of Highway 1 in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties are closed due to the rainstorm and may stay that way until midday Tuesday.

The closure is from the Big Sur Inn in Monterey County down to Ragged Point, south of the Monterey/San Luis Obispo County line.

Monterey County has issued an evacuation order for some areas downslope of the 2020 Dolan Fire burn scar area.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for that area, warning of potential debris flow and rockslides.

Further south in Santa Barbara County, another burn scar area is prompting warnings and evacuations.

Officials there have issued a flash flood watch including the burn scar of the Alisal Fire , which burned almost 17,000 acres earlier this year.

There is also an evacuation order in effect for the Alisal Fire burn scar area west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo, and down to the ocean.