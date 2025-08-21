Heat wave rolls through the Central Coast

The National Weather Service is forecasting excessive heat for the Central Coast this week.

Extreme heat and red flag warnings are in effect for interior parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The National Weather Service also issued a heat advisory for areas near the coast in SLO and Santa Barbara counties.

People in affected areas are reminded to never leave children or pets unattended in cars, to avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and to be extremely cautious when using barbecues.

Brian Lewis, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, says Thursday and Friday are forecasted to be the hottest days in northern SLO County.

“We're forecasting 107, which is the record for [each of] those days, respectively,” said Lewis.

He said that record was set in 1982, and could be broken if the temperature reaches 108 degrees.