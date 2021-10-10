-
The City of San Luis Obispo is beginning work next week to restore Laguna Lake after years of sediment buildup has impacted the water quality and the…
-
San Luis Obispo’s 2020 Water Quality Report shows zero violations of health regulations.Jason Meeks is the supervisor of the city’s water treatment plant.…
-
4/2/20 UPDATE: On Thursday, California's governor signed an executive order directing a statewide moratorium on water shutoffs. Over a dozen environmental…
-
Two Santa Barbara County beaches are among three statewide that are getting a shared $10 million in upgrades to address unhealthy water quality. El…
-
The City of San Luis Obispo said Monday that its most recent water quality testing results show the city's drinking water now meets state and federal…
-
A ruling this week by a Superior Court judge in Sacramento calls for Central Coast farmers to change the way they deal with water runoff from their…
-
Many San Luis Obispo residents have expressed concern about a recently mailed notice regarding a lapse in water quality standards in the city. Tests…