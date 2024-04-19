© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Monterey Bay Sanctuary seeks volunteers for annual water quality check

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published April 19, 2024 at 9:27 AM PDT
NOAA offers educational programs to learn about California's watersheds.
noaa.gov
NOAA offers educational programs to learn about California's watersheds.

Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary is looking for volunteers for a Snapshot Day water sampling event.

On May 4, volunteers from San Simeon to Half Moon Bay will collect water to analyze its quality and sustainability.

Lindsay Brown with the sanctuary said the event offers families and community members a fun, hands-on experience.

“Volunteers get the chance to be outside, be with friends, meet more people and also learn more about water quality in their area,” Brown said.

No prior science or sampling experience is needed; volunteers are required to attend virtual or in-person sessions starting next week.

The registration form is here.

Training Sessions

  • Tue., April 23, 6-7 p.m., Sanctuary Exploration Center
  • Wed., April 24, 5-6 p.m., San Mateo Resource Conservation District
  • Thu., April 25, 5-6 p.m., Coastal Discovery Center
  • Mon., April 29, 6-7 p.m., REI
Tags
Environment and Energy Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuaryvolunteerwater quality
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik