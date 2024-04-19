Monterey Bay Sanctuary seeks volunteers for annual water quality check
Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary is looking for volunteers for a Snapshot Day water sampling event.
On May 4, volunteers from San Simeon to Half Moon Bay will collect water to analyze its quality and sustainability.
Lindsay Brown with the sanctuary said the event offers families and community members a fun, hands-on experience.
“Volunteers get the chance to be outside, be with friends, meet more people and also learn more about water quality in their area,” Brown said.
No prior science or sampling experience is needed; volunteers are required to attend virtual or in-person sessions starting next week.
The registration form is here.
Training Sessions
- Tue., April 23, 6-7 p.m., Sanctuary Exploration Center
- Wed., April 24, 5-6 p.m., San Mateo Resource Conservation District
- Thu., April 25, 5-6 p.m., Coastal Discovery Center
- Mon., April 29, 6-7 p.m., REI
- Tue., April 30, 6-7 p.m., Virtual Zoom Meeting (Meeting ID: 881 5322 6318 Passcode: 80236)