Monterey Bay Sanctuary seeks volunteers for annual water quality check

Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary is looking for volunteers for a Snapshot Day water sampling event.

On May 4, volunteers from San Simeon to Half Moon Bay will collect water to analyze its quality and sustainability.

Lindsay Brown with the sanctuary said the event offers families and community members a fun, hands-on experience.

“Volunteers get the chance to be outside, be with friends, meet more people and also learn more about water quality in their area,” Brown said.

No prior science or sampling experience is needed; volunteers are required to attend virtual or in-person sessions starting next week.

The registration form is here.

Training Sessions

Tue., April 23, 6-7 p.m., Sanctuary Exploration Center

Wed., April 24, 5-6 p.m., San Mateo Resource Conservation District

Thu., April 25, 5-6 p.m., Coastal Discovery Center

Mon., April 29, 6-7 p.m., REI