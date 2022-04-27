Cannery Row’s waterfront Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa—ideal base camp for exploring the Peninsula

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Chris Sommers, managing director at the Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa to discover what’s new and happening on Cannery Row and around the Monterey Peninsula.

Tom Wilmer / Lover's Point in Pacific Grove is in walking distance from Monterey Plaza Hotel & Resort

Sommers also shares highlights of experiencing the Monterey Plaza Hotel, from its extensive spa amenities to the fine-dining culinary creations prepared by internationally acclaimed executive chef, Michael Rotondo.

Tom Wilmer / Everywhere you turn at the Monterey Plaza Hotel there's a classic vista.

Tom Wilmer / The lavish use of warm woods adds a homey feel to the public spaces at the Monterey Plaza Hotel & Resort