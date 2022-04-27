Cannery Row’s waterfront Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa—ideal base camp for exploring the Peninsula
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Chris Sommers, managing director at the Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa to discover what’s new and happening on Cannery Row and around the Monterey Peninsula.
Sommers also shares highlights of experiencing the Monterey Plaza Hotel, from its extensive spa amenities to the fine-dining culinary creations prepared by internationally acclaimed executive chef, Michael Rotondo.
