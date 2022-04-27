© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Cannery Row’s waterfront Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa—ideal base camp for exploring the Peninsula

Published April 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM PDT
Schooners at Monterey Plaza.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Schooners casual dining on the waterfront at Monterey Plaza Hotel & Resort

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Chris Sommers, managing director at the Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa to discover what’s new and happening on Cannery Row and around the Monterey Peninsula.

Lovers Point PG.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Lover's Point in Pacific Grove is in walking distance from Monterey Plaza Hotel & Resort

Sommers also shares highlights of experiencing the Monterey Plaza Hotel, from its extensive spa amenities to the fine-dining culinary creations prepared by internationally acclaimed executive chef, Michael Rotondo.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast

Monterey Plaza Hotel sculpture.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Everywhere you turn at the Monterey Plaza Hotel there's a classic vista.
Lobby at the Monterey Plaza Hotel & Resort.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
The lavish use of warm woods adds a homey feel to the public spaces at the Monterey Plaza Hotel & Resort
up close whale watching on Monterey Bay.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Whale watching is a super popular outdoor activity on Monterey Bay.

Monterey County
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
