SLO County to conduct studies looking into potential offshore wind port sites

Local government officials this week approved a pair of studies to consider the best place to build a port to support off-shore wind farms.

In 2022 California allocated $1 million to San Luis Obispo County to look into the best place to build a port for offshore wind. The three sites currently under consideration are Port San Luis, the Cal Poly Pier and Morro Bay.

Susan Strachan is the County Planning and Building Department Division Manager.

“Basically, its a place for vessels to dock,” Strachan said.

Strachan said vessels would help transport crew members and turbine technology to and from the wind sites. She insisted consideration of a larger facility is off the table.

But many residents who live near the coast showed up to this week’s board of Supervisors meeting to voice their opposition. They were worried about how the giant wind turbines will affect the local fishing industry and the quality of life of Central Coast residents.

David Yo of Morro Bay was among the skeptics.

“For those of us who live in these areas, we're going to have to put up with all the transport all the truck all the dust all the dirt all the problems that are going to be coming our way and we're not going to like you anymore when that happens and you guys are all temporary,” Yo said.

Not everyone who spoke at the meeting was opposed. Some residents encouraged the board to move forward, citing the need for the new industry in the region. They said it could provide economic opportunity and help California meet its clean energy goals.

Mott MacDonald, a global consulting firm, was hired to conduct the studies. The work will include conceptual plans for all three sites.