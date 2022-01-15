© 2022 KCBX
Environment and Energy

After Tonga eruption, SLO County sees high water levels but no major damage

KCBX | By Benjamin Purper
Published January 15, 2022 at 4:40 PM PST
National Weather Service Los Angeles
A graph from NWS Los Angeles shows the water levels at Port San Luis after the tsunami

After a volcanic eruption near the Pacific nation of Tonga this morning, San Luis Obispo County saw high water levels but no major damage or flooding.

The eruption led to a tsunami advisory for the California coast, in which people are advised to avoid the ocean and waterways due to strong currents but are not told to evacuate.

No major flooding or damage has been reported in the are so far, but Port San Luis did report flooding up to their parking lot.

Port San Luis had some of the largest reported surges of water in the state, according to SLO County Office of Emergency Services on Twitter. The area reported a 3.1 foot surge from the event.

More information on Port San Luis is available here.

Meanwhile in Morro Bay, officials there said the highest tide gauge surge readings were at eight feet, while the lowest was at about four feet.

Benjamin Purper
Benjamin Purper came to KCBX in May of 2021 from California’s Inland Empire, where he spent three years as a reporter and Morning Edition host at KVCR in San Bernardino. Dozens of his stories have aired on KQED’s California Report, and his work has broadcast on NPR's news magazines, as well. In addition to radio, Ben has worked as a newspaper reporter and freelance writer.
