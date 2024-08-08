Local harbor district to evaluate proposal for offshore wind port

Port San Luis Harbor in Avila Beach may support future offshore wind projects off the coast of Morro Bay.

The Harbor District proposed to build a three to five acre port to help transport crews and equipment to offshore wind sites. The proposed port would accommodate vessels up to 300 feet long, according to the Harbor District Board.

Suzie Watkins, the Director of Port San Luis Harbor, is leading the evaluation of the proposal. She said it could benefit the local economy.

“On a broader regional basis, it would bring jobs both direct as well as those indirect economic impacts from all of the supply chain and support-type-jobs,” Watkins said.

Over the next few months, SLO County and developers will assess any potential negative impacts on current port activities. Watkins emphasized that community input will be crucial in this evaluation process.

The Harbor District plans to create a design concept within six to 12 months. Following that, the board will decide whether to proceed with the project.

The new port is an effort to support California’s goal of transitioning to zero-emission electricity by 2045, according to Watkins.

