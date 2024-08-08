© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Local harbor district to evaluate proposal for offshore wind port

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published August 8, 2024 at 4:57 PM PDT
Port San Luis Harbor in Avila Beach may support future offshore wind projects off the coast of Morro Bay.

The Harbor District proposed to build a three to five acre port to help transport crews and equipment to offshore wind sites. The proposed port would accommodate vessels up to 300 feet long, according to the Harbor District Board.

Suzie Watkins, the Director of Port San Luis Harbor, is leading the evaluation of the proposal. She said it could benefit the local economy.

“On a broader regional basis, it would bring jobs both direct as well as those indirect economic impacts from all of the supply chain and support-type-jobs,” Watkins said.

Over the next few months, SLO County and developers will assess any potential negative impacts on current port activities. Watkins emphasized that community input will be crucial in this evaluation process.

The Harbor District plans to create a design concept within six to 12 months. Following that, the board will decide whether to proceed with the project.

The new port is an effort to support California’s goal of transitioning to zero-emission electricity by 2045, according to Watkins.
Tags
Environment and Energy Port San Luisoffshore windAvila BeachSan Luis Obispo CountyMorro Bay
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
