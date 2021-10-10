-
A new campground is nearing completion on Babe Lane in Avila Beach and local businesses are expecting to see a boost in customers when it opens.The Flying…
San Luis Obispo County-owned land at Cave Landing near Avila Beach is now part of the county’s park system.The County of San Luis Obispo Parks and…
At Port San Luis in Avila Beach, fishermen and women are now able to sell their fresh catch directly off the pier in a new "Fishermen's Market" pilot…
Despite the pandemic, tourists are flocking to Central Coast beaches to escape the hot inland weather. But the increase of people is also leading to an…
Update 6/16/20 10 a.m. All lanes of US Highway 101 are now reopened, although the northbound Avila Beach and Spyglass offramps remain closed. All…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Christine Johnson, executive director of the Central Coast Aquarium, to learn more about the future of that facility,…
CalFire SLO crews responded Sunday morning to reports of a boat fire off Avila Beach. An engine overheated and the boat’s fire suppression system turned…
A San Luis Obispo city employee convicted of brutally knocking out a woman and repeatedly punching her companion in a bar will be allowed to serve his…
Traipsing through an orchard of overburdened fruit trees, Father Ian sees the apricots in See Canyon are ripe for the pickin’. What are the ingredients…
KCBX News' Central Coast Curious is an ongoing series for which we invite listeners to ask questions and the newsroom reports back with answers. Since we…