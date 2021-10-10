-
Governor Gavin Newsom announced a partnership with the federal government May 25 to support California’s efforts to advance offshore wind energy…
Recently there’s been behind-the-scenes movement in the effort to bring offshore wind energy development to the Central Coast.Local, federal and state…
A public comment period ends Monday night at midnight on plans to lease areas off California’s coast to wind energy development. Proposed for areas of the…
On this week's Issues and Ideas: Monday marks the transition from Jerry Brown to Gavin Newsom as California's next governor; we'll hear stories about…
Local politicians, public school representatives, and solar and offshore wind energy company officials gathered in Avila Beach Monday to mark the…