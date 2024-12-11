Draft released on the potential environmental impacts of offshore wind projects

The potential environmental impact of floating wind turbines off the Central Coast is coming into sharper focus.

In a new report, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said that building on three off-shore parcels that have been leased off the Central Coast could affect water quality, animal habitats and the commercial fishing industry. But, the agency concluded that the effects would be minimal and temporary.

This draft environmental report said water quality impacts would come from sediment displacement from construction. It said the water would return to normal when construction is completed.

The report cites a danger to whales from ship strikes and becoming entangled in gear. Migrating birds, bats and sea turtles could also face negative impacts. The agency said it’s working with Fish and Wildlife officials to reduce or eliminate the harm.

Local fishing groups have opposed the wind projects, and the draft concedes that their livelihoods could be affected during construction. It also mentions the potential loss of indigenous cultural resources, both on and off shore.