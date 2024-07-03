Health experts advise people to stay cool during 4th of July heat advisory

Temperatures in San Luis Obispo County will reach the triple-digits over the 4th of July weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, areas like Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County will see temperatures reaching 114 degrees on Saturday.

Exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms include heavy sweating, nausea and clammy skin - and in the case of heat stroke, people can lose consciousness.

Brandi Lykes is a registered nurse with the county’s Public Health Department.

“With the upcoming heat, it's just very important to be mindful, checking on your neighbors, staying hydrated,” Lykes said, “And if you have concerns, call for medical assistance to check on your loved ones and friends.”

Lykes said people should stay in air-conditioned or cool areas if possible. They should also wear light-colored and loose fitting clothes when outdoors and avoid alcoholic or sugary beverages. The National Weather Service said the extreme heat will last until next Monday.