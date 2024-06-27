San Luis Obispo County sees firework bans ahead of Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is right around the corner, but some San Luis Obispo County residents won’t be able to participate in one of the holiday’s traditions. Community members in SLO County can receive fines of up to two thousand dollars if they are caught using or purchasing fireworks.

CalFire When a firework is approved by the state as "safe and sane," they have a seal like this printed on the outside of it.

Zach Nichols is the law enforcement battalion chief for Cal Fire, San Luis Obispo. He said fireworks are banned because if used incorrectly, they can cause safety hazards. This includes start fires and physical injuries.

“We've had people lose hands, feet, burns, penetrating injuries and even deaths from using fireworks not prescribed the way that the fireworks are designed to be used,” Nichols said.

Nichols said that people who do cause fires will be financially responsible for putting them out.

Safe and sane fireworks, however, are allowed in areas of the county that are not administered by Cal Fire, including Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Oceano. They typically cause less injury, don’t explode or fly, and are labeled with a state logo.