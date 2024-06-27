© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Luis Obispo County sees firework bans ahead of Fourth of July

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published June 27, 2024 at 2:08 PM PDT
Illegal fireworks like these will not have "Safe and Sane" state approved seals printed on them.
CalFire
Illegal fireworks like these will not have "Safe and Sane" state approved seals printed on them.

The Fourth of July is right around the corner, but some San Luis Obispo County residents won’t be able to participate in one of the holiday’s traditions. Community members in SLO County can receive fines of up to two thousand dollars if they are caught using or purchasing fireworks.

If fireworks are approved by the state as "safe and sane," they will come with a seal like this marking them as "safe and sane:
CalFire
When a firework is approved by the state as "safe and sane," they have a seal like this printed on the outside of it.

Zach Nichols is the law enforcement battalion chief for Cal Fire, San Luis Obispo. He said fireworks are banned because if used incorrectly, they can cause safety hazards. This includes start fires and physical injuries.

“We've had people lose hands, feet, burns, penetrating injuries and even deaths from using fireworks not prescribed the way that the fireworks are designed to be used,” Nichols said.

Nichols said that people who do cause fires will be financially responsible for putting them out.

Safe and sane fireworks, however, are allowed in areas of the county that are not administered by Cal Fire, including Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Oceano. They typically cause less injury, don’t explode or fly, and are labeled with a state logo.
Tags
Environment and Energy Fourth of JulyfireworksCalFire San Luis Obispo
Sarina Grossi
KCBX Reporter Sarina Grossi is a Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo graduate. At Cal Poly, she worked as a news anchor and reporter for KCPR Radio and as the Digital Manager for Mustang Media Group. Sarina was editor-in-chief of her community college newspaper. In her free time, she likes to read, watch movies, do arts and crafts, and go to thrift and antique stores.
See stories by Sarina Grossi
Related Content
Load More