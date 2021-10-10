-
The Fourth of July fireworks show, returning to Pismo beach this year after it was canceled last year due to COVID restrictions, is expected to bring in…
Firework shows are returning to the Central Coast this weekend, after the pandemic led to events being cancelled last year. The Pismo Beach fireworks show…
All bars across San Luis Obispo County are now ordered to close for the weekend, to "avoid large congregations of individuals in close proximity within a…
The Fourth of July is a reminder that we are a part of something greater than ourselves. That being a part of this country requires that we each find a…
The number of Central Coast locations where you can see live fireworks displays this Fourth of July holiday is dwindling. Cambria is the latest location…
Plans for this year's Fourth of July fireworks display in Morro Bay are now canceled. The group, Morro Bay Fourth Inc., that has long provided fireworks…
The Lompoc Police Department has issued its first illegal fireworks citation of the season which carries a $1500 fine.The city has a zero tolerance policy…