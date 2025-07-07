© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Officials say illegal fireworks sparked Templeton Feed and Grain fire

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published July 7, 2025 at 4:58 PM PDT
Firefighters at Templeton Feed and Grain
Cal Fire SLO
Firefighters working to put out the fire at Templeton Feed and Grain on July 5.

A Fourth of July fire that broke out at the Templeton Feed and Grain building is believed to have been caused by illegal fireworks, according to local fire officials. The blaze prompted an emergency response from Templeton and Paso Robles City Fire and remains under investigation.

Templeton Fire Chief Tom Peterson said the fire created a dangerous situation, with “football-sized embers” flying onto rooftops of neighboring businesses and into nearby vegetation.

“I had three ladder trucks and approximately five engines here the first night just on the structure fire itself,” Peterson said. “Then [we] added an additional three engines, plus what's called a UTV with a little pump down in the riverbed area to contend with any starts into the vegetation.”

Peterson says evidence suggests someone threw a firework device onto the building’s roof, triggering the explosion and fire. Firefighters are still monitoring the site and expect to remain on scene through at least Wednesday to fully extinguish remaining hot spots.

The incident comes just weeks after San Luis Obispo County passed a stricter fireworks ordinance that includes fines of up to $1,000 per violation, possible criminal charges, and penalties for anyone who allows illegal fireworks to be used on their property.

“Now albeit this was an individual that potentially or intentionally caused a rogue firework, but we just don't know at this time, but it's the illegal fireworks that are creating these issues and created this one,” Peterson said.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Templeton Fire with the investigation and is asking for the public’s help. Detectives are working to identify four to six individuals seen in the area around the time of the fire, all wearing dark clothing, with at least one person carrying a backpack.

Detectives are working to identify four to six individuals who were all seen in the area between South Main Street and Templeton Park between 10:30 PM and 11:30 PM on July 4.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
Detectives are working to identify four to six individuals who were all seen in the area between South Main Street and Templeton Park between 10:30 PM and 11:30 PM on July 4.

Officials also hope to speak with the occupants of a nearby vehicle that may have interacted with the individuals shortly before the fire.

Anyone who was in the area of South Main Street and Templeton Park between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on July 4, or who may have surveillance footage, is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867 or online at www.slotips.org.
Tags
Central Coast News TempletonTempleton Feed and Grainillegal fireworksfireworksFourth of Julysuspect
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. In September of 2024 she returned to reporting full time.
See stories by Gabriela Fernandez
