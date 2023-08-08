San Luis Obispo has some of the most expensive gas prices in the state right now

Gas prices in San Luis Obispo and surrounding areas are some of the most expensive in the state, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The motor club said the average price per gallon in the area is $5.32, and people who fill up their tanks in San Luis Obispo are paying on average 24 cents more per gallon than drivers throughout California.

Doug Shupe is a spokesperson for the association. He said summer demand has driven prices higher here, as people take road trips and often fill up in San Luis Obispo. It's the halfway point between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Shupe said prices have also gone up because The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, cut oil supply last month.

“Oil prices have gone up to levels that we have not seen since April of this year,” Shupe said.

Shupe said it's not clear when gas prices will drop.

In the meantime, he said travelers can save gas by properly inflating their tires, lightening their loads and driving the speed limit.