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An average gallon of regular gas reached $5.82 on Tuesday — a full 31 cents higher than the state average.
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Gas prices continue to go up and up, including on the Central Coast. And, hot dry weather along with high winds are prompting fire officials to issue a red flag watch for the central and south coast.
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The American Automobile Association (AAA) said the average price per gallon in the San Luis Obispo area is $5.32.
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In today's KCBX News Update: the SLO County COVID case rate remains stable, and local gas prices keep rising despite a slow decline in prices elsewhere in the nation.
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In today's KCBX News Update: the SLO County COVID case rate remains stable, and local gas prices keep rising despite a slow decline in prices elsewhere in the nation.
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By Monday evening, the average price for a gallon of gas in SLO County reached nearly $5.52. The national average price of gas reached it's highest ever at $4.12.
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By Monday evening, the average price for a gallon of gas in SLO County reached nearly $5.52. The national average price of gas reached it's highest ever at $4.12.
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Gasoline prices across the country have surged in recent weeks, with the cost at the pump varying widely from state to state — but California still leads the way in being the most expensive at the pump.
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Gasoline prices across the country have surged in recent weeks, with the cost at the pump varying widely from state to state — but California still leads the way in being the most expensive at the pump.
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Analysts predict prices will continue to fall at the pump over the holidays and into the New Year.