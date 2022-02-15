Gas prices keep rising, with San Luis Obispo having the second highest in the nation

Average gasoline prices in California have risen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.67 a gallon.

But San Luis Obispo County is seeing prices even higher than that — and relief isn’t expected anytime soon.

“San Luis Obispo is seeing some of the highest prices — $4.79 is the average price. That trails just San Francisco, which is about two cents higher, as the most expensive city in the country,” said Patrick De Hann, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Hann said things will probably get worse before they get better, especially if Russia invades Ukraine.

“Russia is the second largest oil producer globally. So what they do has ramifications," Hann said. "The potential exists that the Russians could also use oil as a weapon, should the U.S. respond to a military incursion into Ukraine.”

Hann said even if that doesn’t happen, gas will get pricier in the summer months when demand goes up and more people start to travel.

Central Coast drivers like Nick Healey are feeling the price increases. Hann said filling up his work truck can be a huge expense.

“It definitely hurts," Healy said. "Sometimes I don’t even fill the whole truck up, because it’s over $100 to fill this thing up.”

Hann said now is the time for drivers to start saving up.

“It’s going to be a bumpy road. Americans should set aside a little bit more money, and prepare for higher prices this spring and summer," Hann said. "In the long run, things will improve, but unfortunately this spring and summer, we could eclipse record highs.”

