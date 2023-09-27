KCBX News Update: Gas prices continue to rise in SLO; SB County strong winds prompt red flag watch

Gas prices continue to rise in San Luis Obispo

Gas prices continue to go up and up, including on the Central Coast.

Right now, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo is $6.08, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Marie Montgomery with AAA, said a couple of refineries are currently out of commission for maintenance. It could be a few weeks before they can start making gasoline again.

“We do know that there are some refinery issues in California and also some supply issues in some other western states that are causing upward pressure on gas prices,” Montgomery said.

That means supply is not able to keep up with the high demand for gas during this time of year.

Montgomery said she is not sure how long these higher prices will stick around.

She said the AAA mobile app can show you where to find the least expensive gas in your local area.

—

Strong winds cause red flag watch in Santa Barbara County

Hot, dry weather along with high winds are prompting fire officials to issue a red flag watch for the central and south coast.

Captain Scott Safechuck is with Santa Barbara County Fire.

We're currently in a red flag watch, and that's really a time for residents within the county to pay attention, be ready as part of our Ready-Set-Go program," Safechuck said.

The ready-set-go program advises residents to maintain a defensible space around their home, and to leave early when wildfire strikes.

The winds also causing high surf along the Central Coast with swells are expected to reach 10-14 feet on west facing beaches.

The high wind advisory is in effect until Thursday morning at five.

The National Weather Service is advising beach goers to stay away from large breaking waves.

