SLO History Museum is losing more than one third of operating budget

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published July 3, 2025 at 6:19 AM PDT
historycenterslo.org

The Museum’s operating budget is being slashed by about $110,000 dollars, according to the Museum.

As a result, researchers may lose unique opportunities to conduct local genealogical research and look up property histories due to limited access to the museum's archives.

Brittany Webb has been the museum’s collections manager for just one week shy of three years. She is one of the staff members, who will be laid off, because of the budget cuts.

“My position is being eliminated, which means access to the off-site collections is going to cease. There will be no access to anything that is not on the main site,” said Webb.

Webb also says that, with this reduction, another full time position will be lost, museum days and hours are expected to be limited to Thursday through Monday and volunteers will be needed in order to keep the facility open.

She says the museum will have no paid staff by the end of the year, if the museum does not find some way to make up at least part of the financial shortfall.
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
