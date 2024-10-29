Santa Maria Public Library offers one-on-one sessions to teach basic tech skills

As society grows more reliant on digital communication, some people might find it hard to keep up. The Santa Maria Public Library is holding one-on-one sessions to help community members learn basic tech skills, like setting up devices or communicating online.

Devin Florendo with the Santa Maria Public Library said the goal is to teach older patrons or people without access to technology the essentials to stay connected with friends and family.

“The first appointment may just be turning the phone on and off, and then the next appointment could be opening apps exiting out of them– making sure that there's not 50 different apps and tabs open all at once– and then going to messaging and calling,” Florendo said.

The library is holding the sessions every two weeks, starting Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

To schedule one-on-one appointments, people can call or visit the library.

The program does not cover virus removal or other complicated tasks that require sensitive information.