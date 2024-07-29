© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Central Coast agencies begin to clear out encampment near Santa Maria Riverbed

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published July 29, 2024 at 1:41 PM PDT
Central Coast agencies clearing out a homeless encampment near the Santa Maria River bed.
Aidan Dillon
/
Aidan Dillon
Central Coast agencies clearing out a homeless encampment near the Santa Maria River bed.

A day after Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on homeless encampments, Central Coast agencies are in the process of removing one near the Santa Maria Riverbed.

According to Santa Barbara County officials, crews that began clearing the encampment Thursday were scheduled long before the governor’s order.

Central Coast agencies clearing out a homeless encampment near the Santa Maria Riverbed.
Aidan Dillon
/
Aidan Dillon
Central Coast agencies clearing out a homeless encampment near the Santa Maria Riverbed.

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County officials along with the city of Santa Maria have been working together the past nine months to remove it.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor, Bob Nelson, has been leading the effort. He said crime has been an ongoing issue in the area, which prompted the clear-out.

“There is often physical violence, there's death, there's human trafficking, there's dealing with drugs as well as widespread diseases,” Nelson said.

Nelson said people living in the area were given 72 hours notice before crews got started.

“So it's been fairly methodical. We're doing it in quadrants. So we're doing a certain areas at a time. We've offered to store their belongings, we've offered to provide them housing. Some of them have taken advantage of that and are willing to participate with the services,” Nelson said.

The County plans to complete the process by October.
Tags
Government and Politics homeless encampmentSanta MariaSan Luis Obispo CountySanta Barbara County
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. She graduated from Sacramento State with a BA in Political Science. During her senior year, she interned at CapRadio in their podcast department, and later worked for them as an associate producer on the TahoeLand podcast. When she's not writing or editing news stories, she loves to travel, play tennis and take her 140-lbs dog, Atlas, on long walks by the coast.
See stories by Gabriela Fernandez
Related Content
Load More