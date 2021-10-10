homeless encampment

-
As workers continue to clear out homeless encampments along the Salinas riverbed in Paso Robles, law enforcement officers are beginning to arrest people…
As public health experts continue to push the population towards herd immunity against COVID-19, San Luis Obispo County is beginning the work of…
With debris piling up in the waterway, and homeless encampments posing a fire risk, the city of Paso Robles has has declared the Salinas Riverbed from…
A new campground of sorts is now set up for homeless individuals living in Paso Robles. City officials say the main goal is to relocate people living in…