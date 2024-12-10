Work to remove homeless encampments along Santa Maria River continues

Progress continues on a large-scale operation to remove homeless encampments from along the Santa Maria River, but the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors said there is more work to be done.

The effort was motivated by a desire to reduce fire risks in the area. Work to clear out river encampments began five months ago and is now in its third and final phase.

Of those removed from the river area, around 40 people have been placed in housing and around 173 have enrolled with the New Beginnings Safe Parking Program, according to Cassie Roach, the agency’s deputy director.

Supervisor Das Williams said the county was trying to complete the process as humanely as possible, by offering housing, social services and access to healthcare.

“The percentage of people who have gone on to permanent housing is high, the percentage that has gone on to temporary shelter is decent, the you know potential for problems is greatly reduced because of the very vigilant oversight provided by safe parking program staff on these sites,” Williams said.

Williams urged the county to find more safe parking locations, which provide a safe place for people to stay overnight in their vehicles.

Most of those are on space donated by faith-based organizations and nonprofits. And Williams suggested offering compensation so that more groups get involved. Right now, he said the city of Santa Maria has none.