Santa Barbara Supervisors approve funds for ranger to keep Santa Maria riverbed free of encampments

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the allocation of over $42,000 to pay one half of the cost of a Santa Maria Park Ranger to police the Santa Maria riverbed for unhoused people.

Santa Barbara, in partnership with San Luis Obispo County and the City of Santa Maria, have moved over 100 unhoused people from the riverbed since 2023.

During their Sept. 23 meeting, Santa Barbara County Supervisors said they plan to keep the Santa Maria Riverbed free of encampments moving forward.

“If you don't have that ongoing maintenance and the eyes on it so it doesn't get repopulated again, you’ll end up in the same position, three, four years down the road and all the money and time and energy we spent trying to house those people just kind of goes by the wayside,” said Steve Lavagnino.

Supervisor Bob Nelson supported hiring a new ranger, but said he would like to meet with San Luis Obispo County officials to discuss a financial and physical partnership because a portion of the riverbed is in their jurisdiction.

“We definitely need the San Luis Obispo County's help, and I just wanted to publicly just call them out to say that you know, we need partners here. It is your jurisdiction and we'll love to see you at the table,” said Nelson.

According to county documents, between 2023 and 2024, the county removed over 100 encampments and more than 150-tons of debris and hazardous waste from the Riverbed.