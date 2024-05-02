Supportive housing village planned for San Luis Obispo

The City of San Luis Obispo is partnering with the County on a new supportive housing village for people experiencing homelessness. There is a meeting Wednesday for community members to learn more about the project.

Similar to the interim housing villages operating in Grover Beach and Santa Barbara County, the new project will house up to 80 individuals in modular units. The goal is to transition people from local encampments into long term housing.

Called the Welcome Home Village, the project will be located on county-owned land as part of the Health Agency Campus in San Luis Obispo.

“This project is meeting a key gap in our housing continuum, we don’t have enough interim and permanent supportive housing in the city of SLO,” Daisy Wiberg said. Wiberg is the Homelessness Response Manager for the City of San Luis Obispo.

The site will be developed by DignityMoves, and Good Samaritan Shelter will oversee supportive services including case management for each resident. Wiberg said the City will work closely with Good Samaritan.

“The City will be partnering with them to do outreach to the encampment area which was identified as the Bob Jones Bike Trail,” she said.

SLO County received encampment resolution funds from the state of California for the project.

Wednesday’s meeting will be at Renovate Church in San Luis Obispo at 6pm.

There will be an overview of the project and time for questions. More information is on the SLO County website.

