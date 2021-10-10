housing supply

-
Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, are secondary residences generally added to already existing properties. ADUs can be completely separate units that are…
-
With tens of thousands of people living on the streets of California, the homelessness crisis is not slowing down, but a San Luis Obispo city grant aims…
-
When Californians approved Proposition 13 in 1978, critics of the landmark ballot measure say voters did not foresee many of the unintended consequences…
-
This month San Luis Obispo will host a housing summit, featuring the state lawmaker behind a push to override local zoning laws and build high-density…
-
Monterey County's multi-billion dollar farming industry depends on thousands of farmworkers. But a new study finds there’s a tremendous lack of housing…