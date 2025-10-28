Grover Beach shortens notice period to clear homeless encampments

The Grover Beach City Council has voted to shorten the notice period for clearing homeless encampments from 72 hours to 48.

The unanimous vote came after city officials said the change would make it easier to coordinate cleanup efforts and reduce costs.

Police Chief Jim Monroe told council members the shorter window will help public works staff and contractors schedule cleanups more efficiently.

“When we can schedule the contractors maybe one time a week as opposed to sometimes two times a week, that does save money,” Monroe said. “It also saves time and staff time for trying to schedule multiple cleanups in one week.”

The city adopted the 72-hour rule in 2023 to align with earlier court rulings on homeless camping. But officials say the U.S. Supreme Court’s City of Grants Pass v. Johnson decision in 2024 gives municipalities more flexibility to regulate encampments on public property.

During public comment, several residents voiced concerns that reducing the notice period could make it harder for unhoused people to relocate.

Catherine Sales, who lives on Mentone Avenue, urged the council to keep the longer timeline.

“I think 72 hours is a much better time frame,” Sales said. “To give them time to maybe find a place to connect with others. I just think 48 hours is cutting it too short,” she said.

Another resident suggested the city provide dumpsters or portable toilets near encampments to help people clean up before they are asked to move.

The ordinance takes effect in late November.