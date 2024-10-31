© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Agencies remove riverbed encampment, unhoused residents relocate

KCBX | By Monica Lopez
Published October 31, 2024 at 11:04 AM PDT
Encampments near the Santa Maria Riverbed.
Aidan Dillon
Encampments near the Santa Maria Riverbed.

An effort to house people and clear encampments and debris along the Santa Maria Riverbed wrapped up at the end of October.

Homeless service providers offered food, shelter and healthcare options to about 100 people. According to acting Santa Maria City Manager Chuen Wu, some of the unhoused residents went to nearby interim emergency housing, a few reconnected with family and others simply left the area.

Debris and hazardous materials were also removed from the riverbed location.

The impacted area was on the east and west sides of U.S. 101 between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

The City of Santa Maria, County of Santa Barbara and partner agencies will continue to work together to keep the riverbed clean.
