New UCSB mapping tool to help shape marine protected areas

UC Santa Barbara is launching a new mapping tool this week to help California assess proposed changes to Marine Protected Areas, or MPAs.

MPAs are designated zones that were established to protect marine life and ocean habitats. Now, various stakeholders are proposing changes–– some to expand or reduce boundaries, others to adjust permitted activities like recreational and commercial fishing.

SeaSketch, a web-based application developed at UCSB, lets users simulate how these changes could affect marine environments. UCSB Researcher Will McClintock, who built the tool, said it provides a detailed view of marine landscapes.

“Imagine a map that looks kind of like Google Maps where you can zoom in on an area in the coastline, but besides just seeing roads, on the coastline you can see stuff in the ocean space, so, ‘where is the kelp? Where are the kinds of hard-bottom substrates or soft-bottom substrates that various sea life uses?’” McClintock said.

SeaSketch also maps MPA boundaries, showing where fishing is allowed or restricted.

McClintock said the tool will launch Thursday at the California Fish and Game Commission’s Marine Resources Committee meeting. There, officials will discuss the proposed MPA changes. Seasketch will be open to the public after that.

