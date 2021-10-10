-
San Luis Obispo County has uploaded imagery to the Community Maps Program hosted by geographical information systems company Esri. Local officials,…
In a meeting April 20, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved more than $150,000 for the County Administrative Office to use…
The Mask Map is a website where people can post their opinions and experiences on whether a store or other business is following pandemic-related mask…
A Central Coast police department hopes a new tool on the internet will help officers solve community issues.The Lompoc Police Department has a new online…
NASA's new Soil Moisture Active Passive (SMAP) satellite, launched from Vandenberg on January 31, 2015, has already sent back its first global maps.The…
Scientists are looking forward to using a new satellite that will help them track California's ongoing drought and create more accurate and longer-term…