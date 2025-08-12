© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
CenCal Health awards over $5.5 million to local healthcare organizations

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published August 12, 2025 at 5:18 PM PDT
CenCal Health recently presented Community Health Centers of the Central Coast (CHCCC) with Capacity Grant funding to help support the healthcare clinic’s recruitment and retention.
Image provided by CenCal Health; used with permission.
CenCal Health manages plans for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

This month it has distributed $5.5 million to local hospitals, mental health clinics and other programs.

CenCal Health CEO, Marina Owen, said the grants will not make up for cuts to Medicaid made in President Donald Trump's Big tax and spending Bill, but they will help offset some of the costs by recruiting and hiring 34 new healthcare professionals and expanding treatment options for patients.

“The impacts from the bill, haven't been felt yet," said Owen. "Those are very big funding impacts to hospitals and potentially to physicians, and so this is our response to try to meet the need."

The money comes from the California Department of Health Care Services.

According to Owen, CenCal Health serves 242,000 people, and she estimates at least, 30,000 people will be supported because of the grant.
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
See stories by Adam Solorzano