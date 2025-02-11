Flu deaths overtake Covid-19 in California. Here’s what that means for the Central Coast

More Californians are now dying from the flu than from COVID-19– marking the first time since 2020.

Since June, flu deaths have accounted for 2% of statewide deaths, while COVID-19 deaths stand at 1.2%, according to the CDC.

Dr. Henning Ansorg, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer, said local 2024 data is not available yet. However, he expects a similar decline in COVID-related deaths, continuing a downward trend from recent years.

He said the statewide shift reflects progress in COVID-19 treatments and vaccines, though herd immunity remains unlikely.

“Herd immunity can be achieved with something like measles, where the outbreaks are much smaller,” Ansorg said. “But with these widespread outbreaks or widespread illnesses, that's unfortunately not possible.”

Ansorg predicts COVID-19 will become a seasonal virus, much like the flu. He urges residents to stay up to date on their COVID and flu vaccines.

Meanwhile, in San Luis Obispo, wastewater data detected decreased COVID-19 levels countywide since mid-summer, while flu levels are on the rise.