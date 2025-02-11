© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Flu deaths overtake Covid-19 in California. Here’s what that means for the Central Coast

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published February 11, 2025 at 2:43 PM PST
COVID is still the third leading cause of death in the U.S. Vaccines are available, along with flu and RSV.
CDC.gov
COVID is still the third leading cause of death in the U.S. Vaccines are available, along with flu and RSV.

More Californians are now dying from the flu than from COVID-19– marking the first time since 2020.

Since June, flu deaths have accounted for 2% of statewide deaths, while COVID-19 deaths stand at 1.2%, according to the CDC.

Dr. Henning Ansorg, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer, said local 2024 data is not available yet. However, he expects a similar decline in COVID-related deaths, continuing a downward trend from recent years.

He said the statewide shift reflects progress in COVID-19 treatments and vaccines, though herd immunity remains unlikely.

“Herd immunity can be achieved with something like measles, where the outbreaks are much smaller,” Ansorg said. “But with these widespread outbreaks or widespread illnesses, that's unfortunately not possible.”

Ansorg predicts COVID-19 will become a seasonal virus, much like the flu. He urges residents to stay up to date on their COVID and flu vaccines.

Meanwhile, in San Luis Obispo, wastewater data detected decreased COVID-19 levels countywide since mid-summer, while flu levels are on the rise.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
