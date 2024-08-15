Valley Fever exposure most common during summer, SLO County health officials warn

San Luis Obispo County officials are warning residents about the effects of Valley Fever, a fungal infection. This comes after California recently reported record-breaking cases during 2023.

Valley Fever thrives in hot, dry and windy conditions. It's caused by the Coccidioides fungus, which lives in soil.

Heavy winter rains help the spores grow, and summer winds can easily spread them through the air. People who inhale the spores can develop respiratory symptoms like cough and fever. In some cases, people can develop lung and joint issues.

Jessie Burmester, an epidemiologist with the SLO County Public Health Department, advised residents to take protective measures.

“If you are in an industry that requires you to work really closely with dust and dirt– if you're doing new construction projects or if it’s for our agricultural industry– really be mindful of wearing personal protective equipment like NIOSH-approved respirators,” Burmester said.

NIOSH-approved respirators are federally regulated masks designed to protect against inhaling harmful particles.

Burmester said people can also protect themselves from the spores at home.

“Really try, if people are noticing high winds or noticing a lot of dust swirling around, to close those windows in their home to help limit the amount that's coming in,” Burmester said.

While most people recover on their own, Burmester recommended getting tested if symptoms persist for several weeks.

Since 2014, SLO County has reported an average of 220 Valley Fever cases annually.

