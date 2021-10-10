-
Three Central Coast-based health centers are expecting to receive more than $11 million in federal funding this month.The money will be distributed from…
-
Since COVID-19 positivity rates are down and safety programs have been approved by the county, Santa Barbara Unified School District is ready to re-open…
-
Younger adults are contributing to the rise in COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, and a spike in confirmed cases statewide has…
-
Following a measles quarantine of hundreds of students at Los Angeles universities, Central Coast health officials are on high alert, they say. Since…
-
Hospitals around the Central Coast are seeing a huge influx of patients suffering from flu symptoms. “Flu is here. It's a little bit earlier this year…
-
New data released Tuesday from the California Department of Public Health reveals cases of sexually transmitted diseases (STD) and infections are on the…
-
In early August, Monterey County announced its first travel-related case of Zika Virus, marking a first for the Central Coast.A few weeks later and Santa…
-
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is working to inform the public and health physicians about how to prevent the spread of Zika virus. The…
-
Concern over the Zika virus is growing in California as an outbreak of the disease continues to spread in Central and South American countries. Los…
-
Santa Barbara County is in the process of contacting a 260 Central Coast residents after a data breach exposed their medical records. The Public Health…