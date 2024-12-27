© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Two cats died of bird flu in Santa Barbara County - here's what you need to know:

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published December 27, 2024 at 2:41 PM PST
Cats can become infected with the H1N1 virus by eating contaminated dairy and raw meat.
Santa Barbara County Public Health has confirmed that two house cats in Goleta died from bird flu.

The cats tested positive for the H5N1 virus, otherwise known as bird flu, after developing severe neurological symptoms. Officials are investigating how they were infected.

Cats can catch the virus by eating contaminated food, especially raw meat.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said there’s no evidence the virus spreads from cats to humans, and there are things you can do to protect your felines:

“If you own cats, do not feed them raw cat food or raw human food– no raw poultry nor raw milk products,” Ansorg said. “Cats are very susceptible to the virus.”

Ansorg said warning signs in cats include labored breathing or neurological issues like stumbling or confusion.

The pet food brand Northwest Naturals recently recalled a batch of its Feline Turkey Recipe frozen pet food. A cat in Oregon died after eating the food, and the batch tested positive for bird flu.

California has been monitoring dairy farms every week for bird flu, which has– so far– shown up at about two-thirds of dairies in the state.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
