SLO Public health officials recommend HPV vaccine for preteens before the new school year

According to San Luis Obispo County health officials, now is a good time for preteens to get the HPV vaccine before the new school year.

The vaccine protects against the human papillomavirus, a common virus that can lead to cancer. It’s recommended for kids ages 9 to 12, with two doses given six to 12 months apart for the best protection.

Kristin Edler, the SLO County Supervising Public Health Nurse, said while HPV is usually spread through sexual contact, the vaccine helps younger kids build strong protection before they become sexually active.

“Under 14, kids tend to mount the biggest response to the vaccine, so that means they make the most antibodies,” Edler said. “So, they'll have protection when they need it most in their late-teens and in their early-to-mid 20s.”

Older teens who missed the shot can still get vaccinated, though they may need extra doses.

According to health officials, scheduling a spring or summer checkup can help families get ahead on routine vaccinations before the new school year.

