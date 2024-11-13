© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
SLO County health officials release life-saving health kits in public spaces

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published November 13, 2024 at 3:54 PM PST
San Luis Obispo County's Behavioral Health Department released more than 20 "opioid rescue kits" in various public spaces.
Courtesy of SLO County
San Luis Obispo County's Behavioral Health Department released more than 20 "opioid rescue kits" in various public spaces.

In a local effort to address the opioid crisis, San Luis Obispo County Health officials have placed more than 20 kits across the region that could save a person’s life during overdose.

Each so-called NaloBox has CPR face shields, gloves and two doses of naloxone—a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Instructions on how to administer the drug are included.

Caroline Schmidt, a spokesperson for the county’s Behavioral Health Department said they are placed on walls outside, for easy 24-hour access, and they are labeled “Opioid Rescue Kit.”

“Having a box that is in a public space where somebody can respond offhand to an emergency situation, I think is reaching a new type of person in the community who maybe, didn't think about having Naloxone at home, but they still want to help their neighbor in need—if they come up on somebody who is actively having an overdose.”

Schmidt said 116 people died from overdoses in SLO County last year, nearly one every three days. The county hopes the new kits will help lower those numbers.

Health officials are asking people to scan the QR code on the outside of the box when a kit needs to be refilled. People can find the kits at libraries, parks, and the public health office. Locations are listed on the county’s web page.

Funding comes from the county’s Opioid Settlement Funds and the state’s Naloxone Distribution Project.
