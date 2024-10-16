New vending machine brings life-saving products to Isla Vista

A Central Coast community has introduced a new kind of vending machine targeted in part at UC Santa Barbara students. Instead of candy and chips, this machine is filled with health and safety items.

The Isla Vista Community Services District is heavily populated by people under the age of 24, according to the US Census. Many are UCSB students, and the neighborhood is known for huge parties like Deltopia , an unsanctioned, often chaotic spring break event that draws thousands of revelers.

Jonathan Abboud, the General Manager of the district said the new machine dispenses the anti-overdose drug Narcan, among other potentially life-saving supplies, and all the items are free.

“There's more than just narcan in it even though that's, like, the main motivation behind it. We have fentanyl test strips, emergency contraceptives, condoms, rapid HIV tests, safe syringe kits. And we're all looking to see what the public needs to add more to the machine, and we're starting to carve out a budget for that, and it's all free of charge,” Abboud said.

Across Santa Barbara County there were 115 overdose deaths in 2022 connected to fentanyl, according to the Sheriff’s Office . Abboud said providing free access to the anti-overdose drug was the main impetus for the vending machine.

“Our hope is to prevent any loss of life and to keep people safe. We'll never know how many deaths we've prevented because of the Narcan we've distributed. We'll never know that number, but we do it to do it and to keep people safe and keep our community healthy,” Abboud said.

The district teamed up with Aegis and the Pacific Pride Foundation to buy the vending machine. Maintenance costs are expected to be about $1,000 per year.

The new health and safety vending machine is located on the patio of the Isla Vista Community Center.

