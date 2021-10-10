-
Central Coast Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal announced new gun safety legislation that provides federal grants and resources to states that follow…
In keeping with California’s goal towards carbon neutrality, the state is giving Isla Vista money to pay for new, clean transportation in low-income…
The US Geological Survey sent out an alert Wednesday afternoon that a 6.8-magnitude earthquake had struck off the coast near Isla Vista--except the…
In Santa Barbara County, of the 11,000 registered voters in Isla Vista, just 550 ballots were cast in this week’s special election there. That’s a five…
The deadline for Isla Vista voters to cast their ballot in that district’s May 9 special election is Tuesday at 8 p.m. The all-mail ballot election is for…
New residents and property owners in Isla Vista, in Santa Barbara County, have until midnight to register to vote for the May 9 special election. The…
Voters in Isla Vista will have a choice this November on whether they'd like to form their own local government. The Santa Barbara Local Agency Formation…
UPDATE: Monday, April 4, 2015The "locals only" push for student events in Isla Vista appears to be working as numbers for this weekend's spring break…
A local community will soon determine whether it should be self-governed.Isla Vista will vote in November on its Community Services District status. An…
A young man was being treated Friday evening for major injuries he received during a roughly 40 foot fall from a cliff in Isla Vista earlier that…