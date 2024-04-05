Narcan resources distributed to students in Isla Vista before unsanctioned annual party

To prepare for an unsanctioned annual party near UC Santa Barbara, volunteers distributed Narcan, a nasal spray that can prevent overdose deaths. The party called Deltopia is expected to happen this weekend.

Student and community volunteers gathered in Isla Vista to get supplies and instructions for handing out Narcan – a nasal spray that can reverse opioid overdoses when administered quickly.

County Supervisor Laura Capps said last year a student died from an overdose during Deltopia, and access to Narcan can save lives.

“We hope they never have to use it. I look at young people and think I hope you never have to use this,” she said to volunteers at the distribution event.

Capps’ office joined with UCSB Associated Students, County Behavioral Wellness Department, and Isla Vista Community Services District to coordinate the effort.

Jonathan Abboud is with the Isla Vista Community Services District. He said the goal was to visit 900 properties.

“Last year there was loss of life due to fentanyl overdose, so the goal today is to get education and resources out there. Letting people know what they can do in the case of something happening like an overdose,” he said.

Abboud said canvassing the neighborhood provides an opportunity to educate students about Narcan, and to remind them to stay safe near the Del Playa bluffs.

“A lot of the parties do happen on the oceanside where there are houses overhanging the cliffs. We’re passing out information on cliff safety as well,” he said.

UCSB student Lauryn Cummins volunteered at the event.

“I just think it’s really important if we have the resources to help save people’s lives to make sure we distribute them to our community in Isla Vista,” Cummins said.

You can find more Deltopia information about beach closures, parking restrictions, and festival ordinances on the Isla Vista Community Services District website.