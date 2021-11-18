Locals express needs for future of Isla Vista transportation infrastructure

The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) held their first public Town Hall last night to share a timeline and vision for the Isla Vista Mobility Plan Project.

The project is meant to be an equity-based, climate-forward community transportation plan for the area adjacent to UC Santa Barbara.

“Transportation — how we get from point A to point B — whether we’re going to school, to work, running errands or just getting around for leisure, it’s an integral part of all of our lives,” said IVCSD Board President Spencer Brandt.

Brandt said greenhouse gas emissions have been increasing in Santa Barbara County over the last decade, with the largest increases being in the transportation sector.

“I think this really highlights the need for local governments to be creating improvements to transportation that increase clean options,” Brandt said.

The IVCSD said the mobility design is also meant to prioritize safety and efficiency for Isla Vista residents and visitors.

Various members of the public called into the Town Hall meeting to share their experiences with Isla Vista’s current transportation infrastructure and express their desires for improvements.

Marc Vukcevich said he had a lot of ideas for the future of the area.

“I would love protected bike lanes, raised crosswalks, flashing lights,” Vukcevich said.

Daniel Mitchell said he wants to see improved public transit.

“A lot of students use Amtrak but there is no direct way to get from Isla Vista to the Amtrak station in Goleta," Mitchell said. "I’d like to see some sort of shuttle bus that’s timed with the Amtrak trains.”

Others said they wanted to see improved bus routes and less car infrastructure in the future mobility plan.

The IVCSD plans to roll out a needs assessment survey for the mobility plan. Over the next two years, the IVCSD plans to hold a number of outreach events and community meetings about the proposed project.

The final Isla Vista Mobility plan is expected in the Spring of 2023.

