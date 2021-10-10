-
The final touches are being done on a new protected intersection in San Luis Obispo that is expected to be completed later this summer.Now some residents…
Over the past year, the city of San Luis Obispo has added neighborhood greenways as a part of a larger road works project.The idea behind the greenways is…
In November, the city of San Luis Obispo released a draft Active Transportation Plan for public review. Over the past two years, staff have been engaging…
Santa Barbara is getting an award from the state of California totaling more than 8.6-million dollars to increase walking and biking in the city.The money…